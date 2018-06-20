The video will start in 8 Cancel

Aston Villa are reportedly weighing up a bid for Huddersfield Town defender Michael Hefele .

The Daily Mirror claim the Villans are interested in the Town centre half after losing John Terry and Chris Samba at the end of the last campaign.

Villa spent big in an attempt to bounce straight back into the Premier League after relegation in 2015/16, but were beaten in the play-off final by Fulham last term, leaving the club in a substantial cash crisis.

Defenders Terry and Samba were therefore released by the midlands club to free up space on the wage bill, with Tommy Elphick bought by Reading and James Chester also linked with a move away from Villa to generate much-needed funds.

That would leave Steve Bruce's side short of centre backs, which the Mirror says could convince the boss to sign 27-year-old Hefele from the Terriers.

The popular defender signed on a free from Dynamo Dresden in 2016, signing a three-year contract at the John Smith's Stadium .

In his first season, Hefele scored five goals in 42 appearances for David Wagner's men, helping the Terriers to promotion to the Premier League.

The past year however, injury has kept Hefele sidelined as he made just six appearances in all competitions.

The centre back has one year left on his contract, but Town have the option of extending that for an extra year.