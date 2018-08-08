The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town full back Jordan Williams has signed for Barnsley FC on a permanent deal.

The 18-year-old has signed for the Tykes for an undisclosed fee.

Williams joined Town's academy at the age of nine and was handed his first professional contract eight years later.

The right-back was a regular in Mark Hudson's Under 23s last season, making 27 appearances, and had started to break into David Wagner's first team squad over the last few pre-seasons.

The academy product played in six pre-season clashes this summer, providing the assist for Steve Mounie's equaliser against SV Darmstadt 98.

He also made his competitive first-team debut in the 2017/18 season, aiding the Terriers to victory over Rotherham United in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

On the youngster leaving, academy manager Leigh Bromby said: "We would to thank Jordan for his all his efforts during his time at the club and we’d like to wish him the very best for the future.

"It’s always good to see players progress into professional football and we are happy that he’s secured himself a deal to play in the Football League."