Borussia Dortmund defender Erik Durm could leave the club this week, according to sport director Michael Zorc.

The 2014 World Cup-winning full back has been linked with a move to Huddersfield Town in recent weeks, with some reports from Germany claiming the 26-year-old is due in West Yorkshire for a medical this week.

Neither club has yet confirmed any deal or medical, but Dortmund chief Zorc admitted to Kicker that he and team mate Gonzalo Castro could be on their way out of the Westfalenstadion this week.

Zorc also spoke to Funke Media (via ESPN ) about Dortmund's current squad size of 30 players.

He said: "That's certainly not an optimal size, and there will still be departures. We are in discussion with various personal details, but cannot yet report a settlement."

On Dortmund's financial situation, the sporting director added: "We already got Manuel Akanji and Sergio Gomez in the winter. And in the summer already one or the other player. But we still want to step up in some positions, that's right.

"I can not give you a budget ceiling, because it always depends on the revenue situation."