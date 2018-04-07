Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fought back for a point against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium today.

Town fell behind through a Jonas Lossl own goal in the first half after a tame Solly March effort, before Steve Mounie punished some sloppy defending from Shane Duffy to equalise for the Terriers.

The hosts finished the game with 10 men as Davy Propper was dismissed for a challenge on Jonathan Hogg, but Town could not force home a winner with the extra man.

Head coach David Wagner made three changes to the side that lost 1-0 to Newcastle United last weekend, with Tom Ince replacing the injured Elias Kachunga on the right of the midfield.

On the same side Florent Hadergjonaj was preferred to club captain Tommy Smith, while Steve Mounie replaced Belgium international Laurent Depoitre as the lone striker.

Town started slowly and could have been down in the first minute as Christopher Schindler charged towards March on the right wing, leaving space in behind.

Propper was picked out and charged through on goal, one-on-one with Jonas Lossl.

Hadergjonaj got back in the nick of time to put the Dutchman under pressure, with Propper firing just wide of Lossl's left hand post.

But Brighton kept at Town, bringing waves of attacks and leaving Town clinging on within the opening three minutes at the Amex Stadium.

The Terriers did manage to wake up however, and went close themselves as Mounie fired a left-footed volley at Mat Ryan in the Brighton goal - but Aaron Mooy's Australia teammate was able to parry the fierce strike.

It was the Town stopper who was the busiest in the first period, and Lossl was once again called into action in the opening quarter of an hour.

Glenn Murray – who had gone close earlier with a looping header over the bar – was able to control the ball on the edge of the Town box and lift his head up.

The former AFC Bournemouth striker – who some have touted for a spot in Gareth Southgate's England squad in recent weeks – picked out the onrushing Jose Izquierdo, but the Danish keeper was out quickly to smother the Colombian's effort.

Town – and Lossl – were looking more and more solid as the half went on, but a goalkeeping error on the half hour mark undid Town's hard work.

After a period of Town pressure, Brighton broke out of their own half, with the Seagulls working the ball quickly from left to right.

The ball eventually fell to the feet of March, who set himself on his left foot and dragged a tame, rolling shot towards Lossl's near post.

The keeper got down to his left, but pushed the ball on to the post.

The ball then ricocheted back off the Dane's head before dribbling over the line.

Although the Terriers were distraught to fall behind, they responded in the best possible way.

Minutes later they were level after a defensive error from the home side.

Shane Duffy looked for his goalkeeper from the left wing, but scuffed his back pass straight to the feet of Town's top scorer, Mounie.

The Benin international dropped his shoulder and beat Ryan before calmly sorting his feet and netting the Terriers' equaliser.

The goal – Town's first in seven hours and 15 minutes of Premier League football - gave Wagner's men confidence and they began to pile the pressure on the disheartened hosts.

Tom Ince and Jonathan Hogg were denied by two excellent blocks in quick succession, before Alex Pritchard also had a shot charged down.

The second period – although still an entertaining affair – saw less clear-cut chances for both sides.

In fact, the first chance came on the hour mark, with a neat Brighton move allowing Dale Stephens to shoot from the edge of the area.

Lossl was not to be beaten for a second time, tipping the whipped strike over the bar.

Town built into the game and looked the likelier to go ahead in the second half – and their cause grew stronger still when the hosts went down to 10 men.

Skipper Jonathan Hogg and Seagulls midfielder Propper went in to a 50/50 challenge, with the Town man left in a heap on the floor.

Anthony Taylor went straight to his red card and replays suggest the Netherlands international did catch Hogg on the shin with a raised boot.

Brighton's game plan changed after going down to 10, with Hughton happy for his side to sit back and soak up the Town pressure.

The hosts did so and could even have won the match late on.

Luckily for Town, Lossl was once again present to deny both Izquierdo from close range and Schelotto from distance, before Shane Duffy headed a curling corner over the bar.

Town – despite dominating the ball in the final minutes – couldn't break down the defensive Seagulls and were forced to head back to West Yorkshire with a point.

That point could be crucial to the Terriers' final standing however and, with Newcastle the only side in the bottom half to win on Saturday, Wagner's men will spend another week outside of the relegation zone.

Next up for Town is Watford back at the John Smith's Stadium, where they will be looking to find a crucial win, which could push them even closer to safety.