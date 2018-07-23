Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town centre back Christopher Schindler believes the Terriers have an advantage by playing the 'bigger' teams earlier on in the 2018/19 Premier League season.

David Wagner 's side face an opening day test against Chelsea this year before heading for the Etihad Stadium for their first away match against last season's champions, Manchester City .

It took until late September in the 2017/18 campaign for Town to face one of the eventual top six, which allowed the Terriers to put points on the board and propel themselves into the top half of the table for eight of the first 12 match weeks.

Included in those opening 12 fixtures was the home victory over Manchester United , which Schindler is drawing inspiration upon ahead of the tough start to the upcoming season.

The 28-year-old, who Town broke their transfer record to sign in summer 2016, told Sky Sports : "It's a different situation [to last year], but at the same time I think it could be an advantage to play against the big teams at the beginning, because with their big signings coming in they might not have the best relationship.

"Maybe they are not 100 per cent in the team at the very beginning.

"Obviously it's not going to take them a long time [to settle in], but it can be an advantage and we will try to do our best.

"We also won quite early on against Man United at home - that's why we should be confident."