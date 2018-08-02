The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town forward Jordy Hiwula has joined Coventry City on a permanent basis.

The 23-year-old has signed for the Sky Blues for an undisclosed fee after three years as a Terrier.

Hiwula signed for Town from Manchester City in 2015 on a three-year deal, but the club extended his contract by a further year earlier in the summer.

In his three-year stint at Town, the forward spent time on loan at four different clubs, establishing himself as a goal scorer in League One.

He netted 23 times in 114 matches away from the John Smith's Stadium, representing Walsall, Wigan Athletic, Bradford City and Fleetwood Town in that time.

Hiwula will now link up with former Town boss Mark Robins in League One, after the coach guided Coventry to promotion via the play-offs last year.