David Wagner says the Huddersfield Town squad deserve his confidence and he remains unlikely to make more signings in this transfer window.

The boss – who revealed only goalkeeper Joel Coleman is a certain starter against Birmingham City in the FA Cup – admits it’s been tougher working without a head of football operations.

But he says negotiations are going well on that front and the position will be filled.

So why is Wagner happy with the signings of Alex Pritchard and loanee Terence Kongolo and why does he have so much confidence in the squad?

“First of all I think they absolutely deserve it,” said Wagner, who will finalise his Cup starting line-up after tomorrow’s training.

“From what they have shown so far, from my point of view, is exceptional.

“I have said this before, and maybe it’s boring, this group of players have to over-perform if they like to be successful.

“This was the case last season playing in the Championship , with one of the smallest budgets in the league, we were always aware that if we wanted to be successful in a game and over the season the players had to over-perform – and they did it.

“It is exactly the same case now in the Premier League - we like to be successful and we know the players have to over-perform.

“If they only perform on a normal, average level, like for example against Stoke City , then we will concede a defeat if the opponent is on their best.

“This is how it is so, from my point of view, what the players have done so far is exceptional, because they have over-performed very often and they have collected their points.

“So I am satisfied with what I have seen so far, even if I know we have to improve and we have to make some further steps. But we are starting the last 14 games from a good position.”

Wagner emphasised every transfer window is a success when Town can keep hold of their key players – something they have achieved since his arrival at PPG Canalside .

“We’ve added some players to the group early in the window, the right positions and good characters, and now it’s up to us to try to give the players every help to perform and to improve over the next five months,” added the boss.

“We’ve tried to make things happen early and we identified early and now it’s all about working with this group and giving them every help and support to perform.”

So what’s the latest on the head of football operations appointment?

“He will not be able to help us in this window because this business is done, as I said,” said the boss.

“But I am confident because I know how the negotiations and how the searching for a head of football operations works so far.

“This is in the hands of Dean (Hoyle , chairman), Julian (Winter, chief executive) and Darren (Bryant, finance director) that he will be in to help for the next window which will be in the summer.”

So has the position on potential new signings changed at all since the defeat by Stoke City ?

“No, because it doesn’t depend on the results,” he answered.

“It depends on performances individually in some positions and, first and foremost, on injuries as well.”

Wagner confirmed that everyone is fit at the moment apart from Elias Kachunga and Jon Gorenc Stankovic , so he is happy with competition for places and determined to support his current playing squad.