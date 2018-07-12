Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner has confirmed the Terriers are not yet done in the summer transfer window.

Town have brought in four players so far this transfer window, with Ban Hamer, Terence Kongolo , Juninho Bacuna and Ramadan Sobhi all signing for the Terriers on permanent deals, but no players have left the John Smith's Stadium so far in the off-season.

The boss has confirmed that Town are on the look out for more new signings heading into the final month of the window, with players also likely to head out of the West Yorkshire club ahead of the first Premier League match against Chelsea on August 11.

He told Sky Sports : "I am happy with where we are at the minute, but I know we haven't done everything in both directions.

"We will bring some further players in, I'm pretty sure, and some players will leave us.

"This is the nature of the game, especially if the window is open and so early - it's still early.

"And this is exactly what will be at the end of the window, that this is not the squad which we will have when we start the first game in the Premier League.

"At the end, everything is progressing and we are on our way.

"So far everything we have done is good and we are on the starting point where we now are in the pre-season for a little bit longer than a week and for this period everything was fine so far."