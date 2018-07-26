Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner believes it is a case of quality over quantity for the remainder of the summer transfer window.

The Huddersfield Town head coach has brought in six players to the Town fold so far this summer and has offloaded the same amount, but refused to rule out any more incomings and outgoings this summer.

But Wagner admitted it would be a case of adding quality to the squad should he bring in another new face, with the 46-year-old happy with the numbers he has available at the moment - especially in the wide positions.

He said: "We don't have to put ourselves under too much pressure [in the transfer market].

"We will see what happens.

"I will never rule out further ins or outs but if this is the group that we will work with then I am fine as well, so we will see what happens until the end of the window."

When asked whether he believed Town needed another winger in their ranks after the sale of Tom Ince , Wagner responded: "On the wing position?

"I think in terms of numbers we have enough.

"It's all about quality which we have to get our heads around and for this we need the next two-and-a-half weeks to see if the quality is good enough or whether we are able to stretch the quality.

"It is not about numbers. I am satisfied with our numbers."