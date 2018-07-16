Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner admits it is up to the Terriers to manage new signing Erik Durm 's workload after the 2014 World Cup winner's recent injury problems.

The 26-year-old did not play a match during the 2017/18 season due to a number of injuries, the most recent of which was an ankle ligament injury picked up in January.

The full back is due to begin training with Town this week, but the boss admitted it was up to himself and his backroom staff to ease the defender back into full training and matches over the next month.

After the pre-season defeat to Accrington Stanley on Saturday, Wagner said: "I think there were some circumstances which made it possible for us to get him under contract and this is great.

"He is, of course, a very good player in the full back position on both sides, but he hasn't played a lot of football in the past.

"We now have to make sure we take care of him so that he stays healthy now - especially for the next four to six weeks.

"For this we have to make good decisions about when and how much workload we give him.

"He is a good character as well and we are happy that we have him in our group and we can't wait him to start working with us on Monday [today]."