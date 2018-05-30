Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner has signed a new contract with the Terriers.

The boss has extended his John Smith's Stadium stay until at least 2021, agreeing to another three years with the West Yorkshire side.

First-team assistants Christoph Buhler and Andrew Hughes have also signed new contracts at Town, again locking down their futures until 2021.

The trio led Town to promotion to the Premier League in their first full season at the helm, before steering the club to safety in the Terriers' first top-flight season in 45 years last term.

That success has been coupled with a boom in match day and season ticket sales, leading to one of the most prosperous times in the club's history.

On signing his new deal, Wagner said: “The decision to extend my stay at this club was not a difficult one.

“The relationship Christoph, Andy and I have with Dean, the rest of the board, the staff and the supporters is special. We’ve achieved some incredible things together in two and a half years and now I’m excited about the future.

“We still have a lot of work to do as we adapt to life in the Premier League, but this club and its people have the ambition, desire and attitude to take this challenge on.

“Finally, a message to Huddersfield Town fans everywhere. Thank you for the support you have shown us and the players since I joined the club; it’s been such a big factor in the success we’ve enjoyed.”

Town chairman and owner Dean Hoyle added: “I’m very happy that we can announce David, Christoph and Andrew’s new contracts today on the back of a superb debut Premier League season.

“I understand why David is so talked about and sought-after given the things he has achieved here; he’s a very talented head coach and has played a huge role in transforming Huddersfield Town into the club it is today.

“However, I have never had any doubts about David’s future. Time and time again, he has shown his commitment to Huddersfield Town, as the club has demonstrated its commitment to him.

“It’s also important that the futures of Christoph and Andrew are secure. They’ve played integral parts in the success we’ve all enjoyed. Together, they make a fantastic, talented coaching team as they all bring different skillsets to the table.

“We have a fantastic working relationship and we’re looking forward to taking on the challenge of establishing Huddersfield Town in the Premier League together.”