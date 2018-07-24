Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner is eyeing up Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore as a replacement for Tom Ince, according to reports.

Both the Mirror and the Star claim the boss has identified the Spaniard as the ideal replacement for the Town winger, who looks set to join Stoke City over the coming days.

Tony Pulis admitted Boro would not be able to fight off a serious offer for the Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Wolverhampton Wanderers-linked forward over the weekend and the two national newspapers believe Wagner's Town could be willing to submit such a bid.

The Mirror claim: “David Wagner wants Adama Traore to replace Stoke-bound Tom Ince at Huddersfield but he will have to smash the Terriers transfer record to land him.

“Middlesbrough have inserted an £18m release clause in the contract of Spanish winger Traore, also on the radar of big-spending Premier League new boys Wolves.

“Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are also weighing up moves for the 22-year-old, who made just 12 appearances for Aston Villa before being sold to Boro for £8m two years ago.”

The Star also claim the Town boss is keen to bring in the Barcelona youth product as Ince's replacement and added that the head coach would not be moved by the club-record fee Town would have to pay.

They wrote: "David Wagner wants Adama Traore as Stoke-bound Tom Ince’s replacement at Huddersfield.

"But Terriers boss Wagner, determined to make sure his squad are up to the rigours of a second season in the Premier League, won’t be frightened off by the size of the fee Boro want for the player.”