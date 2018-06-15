Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chairman Dean Hoyle is delighted with Huddersfield Town’s summer recruitment policy so far as the club continue to work hard to get further deals done.

Goalkeeper Ben Hamer was first through the John Smith’s Stadium door on a free transfer from Leicester City, followed by the record-deal for Terence Kongolo and then Ramadan Sobhi earlier this week.

And the owner believes the deals are not only exciting but also demonstrate just how far the club have come under boss David Wagner’s stewardship.

“We are absolutely delighted with what we have done so far – obviously there will be more negotiations and players coming in but we’ll just have to see what develops,” Dean Hoyle said.

“Of course we will continue to strengthen but every team will – just to stay still.

“Life moves so fast though – two years ago ringing Monaco to ask for one of their players would have been unthinkable.

“But it shows how far this football club has come as well as just how the Premier League is the biggest in the world at attracting top players.

“Having David (Wagner) here long term has certainly helped and the first player he phoned was Terence (Kongolo) to tell him he was staying and that he wanted him to be part of the future too.”

Hoyle also believes the signing of Ramadan Sobhi from Stoke City is one to savour with the chairman believing the young Egyptian could begin to realise his potential under Wagner.

“You look at Ramadan who has had two tough years at Stoke, fighting relegation with traditional British managers.

“But with David (Wagner) we believe we can turn his potential into a real gem of a player – the one everyone thought he was two or three years ago.

“We trust David and with what he’s done with other players there’s no reason why he can’t get the best out of him as well.”

And although Hoyle was at pains not to give too much more away on potential comings and goings over the summer, he did acknowledge the side needed more firepower next season.

“It’s unfair to say who will be leaving or not but certainly there are players that are assets – it’s important we keep our core group together,” Hoyle added.

“But we also know that we need more on the wings and we need more options up front as well.”