Huddersfield Town have signed Egypt international Ramadan Sobhi from Stoke City for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old winger signs a three-year deal with the Terriers, keeping him at the John Smith's Stadium until at least 2021.

His contract will begin after the 2018 World Cup.

The forward made 30 appearances for the Potters last season, netting three goals for the relegated side - including an equaliser against Town in West Yorkshire on Boxing Day.

The Egyptian also played a key role in his nation's qualification to the World Cup in Russia, featuring in all six Confederation of African Football (CAF) third-round qualifiers.

On the forward joining the Terriers, head coach David Wagner said: "I’m very happy that we will be able to welcome Ramadan Sobhi to Huddersfield Town.

"He’s a real talent and has achieved a lot for a player who is only 21 years old, playing over 20 times for his country ahead of this summer’s World Cup.

"Just as Jonas Lössl, Elias Kachunga and Laurent Depoitre did, Ramadan will join our club on the back of a challenging season. However, he already has a lot of the qualities that we look for in our ‘Terriers Identity’; he’s skilful, direct and very quick-thinking. He still has a lot of space to improve too, which is very exciting!

"We’re looking forward to working hard with Ramadan on the training pitch to give him every chance of success at Huddersfield Town."