Former Huddersfield Town defender Frank Sinclair believes the Terriers need to bring in players who pose a more attacking threat in order to stay in the Premier League.

Sinclair, 46, made 42 appearances for Town after signing from Burnley - first on loan, then permanently - between 2007 and 2008.

Since then however, the Terriers have risen from League One to the Premier League and are looking to book a third consecutive season in the top flight come May 19 next year.

And in order to do that, the retired centre back believes David Wagner - who signed a new deal earlier this week - should snap up some more attacking talent, with Swansea City forwards Jordan and Ayew Ayew and West Bromwich Albion striker Salomon Rondon top of his wish list.

Sinclair told sportingbet.com: "They [Town] lack a real attacking threat for a Premier League side. I don’t think [Steve] Mounie had a great season, as he drifted in and out of games, so they will look to bring in a prolific striker.

"There’s some great talent amongst the teams that were relegated this year, and there’s a great chance to try and sign a player like Rondon or either one of the Ayew brothers.

"These are players that will want to be ambitious and may want to go straight back up to the Premier League, and if that’s their ambition, then they’re the players that the club should target."

On Town's top scorer Mounie in particular, Sinclair added: "It’s always difficult for a player who’s new to the league to come in and perform immediately.

"A lot of the players that came in have struggled in the Premier League, so I think he will have learnt a lot and will be looking to improve on his overall performance from this year."

Sinclair continued: "I’d be very surprised if Wagner didn’t look to sign another striker. They’ll have to improve their squad the same way every other club do. I’d be surprised if he wasn’t looking in the market for another striker."

Although Town will be looking to improve on their 28-goal haul last season, the Terriers were reasonably tight at the back, keeping 10 clean sheets in 38 matches - the joint-eighth most in the division.

One man who contributed to that number after his introduction in January was Dutch defender Terence Kongolo - someone who Sinclair would like Wagner to sign should he be made available.

"I think he’s proven he can handle the Premier League, but Monaco will see how well he’s performed," said the former Town man. "The move may have only ever been part of his overall development for his parent club.

"If available, they should definitely look to try and get him in. A lot of players want to play in the Premier League, which could tempt him further to make the switch permanent."