Former Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Alex Smithies has joined Cardiff City .

The 28-year-old has become the Bluebirds' third signing of the summer as they look to strengthen for the Premier League , putting pen to paper on a three-year deal in south Wales.

Smithies spent 17 years with the Terriers, joining at the age of eight, before moving to Queens Park Rangers in August 2015.

The Huddersfield-born stopper racked up 247 appearances for the Terriers before moving to west London, and also received a number of England youth team call ups from 2005 to 2009.

On Smithies signing for Cardiff, Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock, another former Town employee, said: "I wondered if he just has a blinder when he plays against us.

"But having watched Alex for a while, there is no doubting his pedigree.

"He’s a lad that knows he will have to fight for his place.

"Neil Etheridge had a fabulous season in 2017/18 and improved as time went on. It’s great for us to have that healthy competition."

Smithies will face his former club at the John Smith's Stadium on August 25, before the Bluebirds host Town on January 12.

Town are also set for a small fee due to the sell-on clause they had built into Smithies' Loftus Road contract, the details of which have been kept private.