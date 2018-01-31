Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will take on Manchester United in front of the BT Sport cameras should they beat Birmingham City and advance to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The Red Devils' clash against either side has been selected for TV, with the match set to be shown on BT Sport 2 on Saturday, February 17.

Kick off is scheduled for 5.30pm at either the John Smith's Stadium or St Andrew's, depending on who comes out on top next week.

Town drew their fourth round tie against Birmingham at home 1-1, forcing the Terriers to travel to the second city on Tuesday night - with the sides kicking off at 7.45pm.

Should David Wagner's men beat the Championship club, they would face Jose Mourinho's Premier League giants for the second time in two weeks, with the Terriers travelling to Old Trafford this weekend.