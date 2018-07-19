The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town 's promotion-winning goalkeeper Danny Ward is set to sign for Leicester City , according to reports.

The Sun claim the Liverpool stopper, who was loaned to Town for the 2016/17 season, is set to sign for the Foxes in a £12m deal.

That is due to the arrival of Allisson at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp closing in on signing the Brazilian international for a world record fee for a goalkeeper - £68m.

The Roma star is due to complete his medical with the Reds today, meaning Ward could slip to fourth in the pecking order on Merseyside.

Ward will therefore be allowed to complete a move to the King Power Stadium, should Allisson become a Liverpool player.

In his one season with Town, the keeper kept 11 league clean sheets and propelled the Terriers to promotion via the Championship play-offs, where he saved three penalties in two shootouts.