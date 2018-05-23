Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town loanee Kasey Palmer is at the centre of a tug of war between SkyBet Championship duo Sheffield United and Norwich City, according to the Daily Mail.

The Chelsea player spent 18 months on loan with the Terriers, but had this campaign's season-long loan cut short by Antonio Conte due to a lack of game time at Town.

That was largely down to a persistent hamstring injury blighting the 21-year-old's chances at a consistent run in the first team, with Palmer making just five appearances in all competitions.

However, the England Under 21 international spent the second half of last season at Derby County, where he scored twice helping the Rams to reach the play-offs before losing to Fulham.

Palmer played an integral role in Town's promotion to the Premier League in the 2016-17 season and it is this experience combined with his proven quality that has alerted both the Blades and Canaries to his services.

Reports suggest Chelsea could be interested in another loan move, with the Stamford Bridge outfit viewing the players as one of the brightest prospects to come out of the academy.