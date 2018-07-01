Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town loanee Kasey Palmer is being chased by SkyBet Championship side Norwich City and Ligue 1 club Nice, according to Sky Sports .

It is believed both have made offers to Chelsea to take the 21-year-old on a season-long loan with the player keen to sort his future out as soon as possible.

The attacking midfielder spent 18 months on loan with the Terriers, but had last campaign's season-long loan cut short by boss Antonio Conte due to a lack of game time at Town.

That was largely down to a persistent hamstring injury blighting the 21-year-old's chances at a consistent run in the first team, with Palmer making just five appearances in all competitions.

However, the England Under 21 international spent the second half of last season at Derby County , where he scored twice helping the Rams to reach the play-offs before losing to Fulham .

Palmer played an integral role in Town's promotion to the Premier League during the 2016-17 campaign and it is this experience combined with his proven quality that has alerted sides to his potential availability.

And although Chelsea view him as one of the brightest prospects to come out of their academy, any deal is currently being put on hold while Conte's Stamford Bridge future is sorted.