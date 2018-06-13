The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ex- Huddersfield Town man Duane Holmes is reportedly attracting interest from a trio of Championship clubs.

Sky Sports News claim Derby County , Blackburn Rovers and Rotherham United have shown interest in the 23-year-old, who featured 22 times for the Terriers in the second tier.

The youngster was released by Town at the 2015/16 season, following which he signed for Scunthorpe United.

The Iron have made the League One play-offs in the last two seasons, but were knocked out at the semi-finals stages both times by Millwall and Rotherham respectively.

Last year the US-born midfielder netted nine goals and provided five assists for Scunthorpe, leading the club to extend his deal until the end of next season.

But with three second tier clubs interested in the youngster he may not be at Scunthorpe for much longer, and could even become Frank Lampard's first signing since he became manager of Derby County.