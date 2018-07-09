Former Huddersfield Town defender Martin Cranie is training with Championship club West Bromwich Albion.
The 31-year-old former England youth team international has been without a club since being released by Middlesbrough at the end of the 2017/18 season, but is currently training with the Baggies ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.
Cranie has been joined by ex-Aston Villa and Manchester United defender Kieran Richardson for Albion's pre-season, although the Birmingham Mail claim neither man are said to be playing for a contract at The Hawthorns and are only with the club to build up their fitness ahead of the upcoming season.
The ex-Town man did however pull on a Baggies kit on Saturday as Darren Moore's side claimed a 3-0 pre-season victory over Barnet.
The former Terrier joined Town from Barnsley back in 2015 and made 64 appearances in his two-and-a-half year spell at the club, helping David Wagner's team achieve promotion to the top flight via the 2017 Championship play-offs in the process.
Cranie had previously played for Coventry City, Charlton, Queens Park Rangers, Portsmouth, Yeovil Town, Southampton and AFC Bournemouth in his 14-year career, as well as making 16 appearances for England Under 21 side.