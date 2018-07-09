Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town defender Martin Cranie is training with Championship club West Bromwich Albion.

The 31-year-old former England youth team international has been without a club since being released by Middlesbrough at the end of the 2017/18 season, but is currently training with the Baggies ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

Cranie has been joined by ex-Aston Villa and Manchester United defender Kieran Richardson for Albion's pre-season, although the Birmingham Mail claim neither man are said to be playing for a contract at The Hawthorns and are only with the club to build up their fitness ahead of the upcoming season.

The ex-Town man did however pull on a Baggies kit on Saturday as Darren Moore's side claimed a 3-0 pre-season victory over Barnet.

The former Terrier joined Town from Barnsley back in 2015 and made 64 appearances in his two-and-a-half year spell at the club, helping David Wagner's team achieve promotion to the top flight via the 2017 Championship play-offs in the process.

Cranie had previously played for Coventry City, Charlton, Queens Park Rangers, Portsmouth, Yeovil Town, Southampton and AFC Bournemouth in his 14-year career, as well as making 16 appearances for England Under 21 side.