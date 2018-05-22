Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town player Martin Cranie has been released by Middlesbrough FC – just four months after joining the Teessiders.

Few eyebrows were raised when the 31-year-old left the John Smith's Stadium on a short-term deal during the January transfer window.

The versatile defender had made only three top-flight appearances in the Terriers' inaugural Premier League campaign with his last being the 5-0 defeat at Arsenal back in November.

However, Cranie once again found his appearances few and far between in the North East as Boro pushed for an instant return to the top-flight.

Making a total of 13 appearances for Tony Pulis' side, the majority came from the bench late into encounters with Cranie starting just once.

With this in mind, Middlesbrough have opted against extending the defender's stay with Spanish goalkeeper Tomas Mejias the only other senior professional released by the club at the end of the current campaign.