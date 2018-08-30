The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town star Izzy Brown has joined Leeds United on loan from Chelsea.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has signed a season-long loan deal with Marcelo Bielsa's side in what will be his fourth temporary stint away from Stamford Bridge.

Brown achieved promotion with the Terriers in 2016/17, scoring the goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers which secured Town's place in the Championship play-offs.

He also netted against Leeds in the West Yorkshire derby, sparking wild celebrations at the John Smith's Stadium as Town marched towards the post-season and their rivals slipped out of the top six.

The Chelsea loanee featured for Town in the play-off semi-finals and final and was linked with a permanent move to the John Smith's Stadium in the summer after Town's promotion.

No switch materialised however and Brown will now spend the season at Elland Road having battled his way back from a knee injury sustained when representing Brighton and Hove Albion last season.