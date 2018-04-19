The video will start in 8 Cancel

All eyes may currently be on Premier League survival but there are a number of top quality players out of contract this summer.

And the meticulous planning of head coach David Wagner will undoubtedly mean the German already has a number of names in mind – regardless of the division the Terriers find themselves in.

Below is the list of all free agents available in the top-flight - according to information provided by transfermarkt.co.uk.

Now, while we'd all love to see Yaya Toure at the John Smith's Stadium, it's clearly never going to happen.

But ignore the superstar names and see if there are any players you think Town should or could make a move for....

Arsenal FC

Per Mertesacker (retiring), Santi Cazorla, Jack Wilshere

AFC Bournemouth

Artur Boruc

Brighton & Hove Albion

Niki Maenpaa, Uwe Hunemeier, Steve Sidwell, Liam Rosenior, Tim Krul

Burnley

Dean Marney, Stephen Ward, Scott Arfield

Chelsea

Willy Caballero, Eduardo, Matej Delac

Crystal Palace

Wayne Hennessey, Julian Speroni, Diego Cavalieri, Yohan Cabaye, Damien Delaney, James McArthur, Bakary Sako, Martin Kelly, Chung-Yong Lee, Joel Ward, Erdal Rakip

Everton

Joel Robles

Leicester City

Ben Hamer, Robert Huth, Aleksandar Dragovic

Liverpool

Emre Can

Manchester City

Yaya Toure

Manchester United

Michael Carrick (retiring), Marouane Fellaini, Luke Shaw

Newcastle United

Jesús Gámez, Massadio Haidara

Southampton

Stuart Taylor, Jeremy Pied

Stoke City

Glen Johnson, Charlie Adam, Stephen Ireland, Jese, Jakob Haugaard, Konstantinos Stafylidis

Swansea City

Leon Britton, Angel Rangel, Sung-Yeung Ki, Kenji Gorre

Tottenham Hotspur

Michel Vorm

Watford

Orestis Karnezi, Miguel Britos, Molla Wague, Andre Carrillo

West Bromwich Albion

Gareth Barry, Boaz Myhill, James Morrison, Chris Brunt, Gareth McAuley, Claudio Yacob

West Ham United

Patrice Evra, James Collins