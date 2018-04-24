The video will start in 8 Cancel

Former Huddersfield Town star Scott Arfield is close to signing a pre-contract agreement with Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers, according to Sky Sports.

The 29-year-old is out of contract at Burnley this summer and has so far not signed a new deal at the club.

And although some sections of Town’s support may have liked to see the midfielder make a return to the John Smith’s Stadium, it appears Arfield will be moving north of the border.

Born in Dechmont, Arfield joined Huddersfield Town from Falkirk in 2010, spending three years with the Terriers, helping the side to secure SkyBet Championship promotion through a League One Play-Off win over Sheffield United in 2012.

However, he made few appearances the following season and was released by the club, moving across the Pennines after a successful trial with the Clarets.

A Scottish Under-21 international before switching allegiances to Canada through his father, he has scored 22 goals in 193 appearances during his career at Turf Moor.

