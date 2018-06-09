Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has spent a meagre £64,874 a day on transfers since being at the club, according to latest research.

That amount is in stark comparison to Pep Guardiola who has spent almost £300,000 a day on transfers during his managerial career.

The Manchester City boss has paid £969,300,000 in transfer fees while in charge of senior clubs, according to figures from transfermarkt.co.uk .

That works out at a staggering £298,660 for every day he's been employed but in this day and age, winning trophies is not a cheap business.

Even the famed 2011 Champions League winning Barcelona team, with its mass of academy graduates included over £120m worth of bought-in players.

One man that could testify to football’s financial nature is Pep’s cross-city rival, Jose Mourinho - the Portuguese boss has spent a total of £1.3bn in transfer fees across his trophy-laden career.

That works out at £218,568 for every day that he’s been in charge of a club - the second highest average of any current top flight manager.

Antonio Conte has the next largest per-day record at £184,285 (£572m in total) while Manuel Pellegrini has spent £852m in transfers since he came to Europe in 2004.

That works out at £175,820 per day in charge of a club during that time, sadly figures aren’t available for his time in South America in order to give him a career average.

Elsewhere, Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Nuno Espirito Santo has the next highest average at £128,301 per day, followed by Unai Emery (£108,039 per day), Mark Hughes (£106,832 per day) and Mauricio Pochettino (£105,832 per day).

These figures do include the respective managers’ times in charge of smaller clubs, such as Mainz or Leiria.

While at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp has spent an average of £239,030 per day on transfers; while at Old Trafford, Mourinho has spent an average of £432,545 per day and while at City, Pep Guardiola has spent an average of £687,355 per day.

Have a look below at the full breakdown for each Premier League manager and the amount they've spent per day on transfers during their careers....

