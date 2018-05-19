Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have announced German Olaf Rebbe will be joining the club as their new Sporting Director on June 1st.

The 40-year-old arrives in West Yorkshire from Bundesliga outfit VfL Wolfsburg where he has held a similar position for the past 18 months.

Although it is a title change from that of Head of Football Operations, Rebbe's role is to all intents and purposes the same as the previous incumbent.

He will work closely with Head Coach David Wagner and report to the Board on the recruitment of players and the monitoring of football operations such as scouting, analysis, sports science and medicine.

Rebbe will also work closely with Academy Manager Leigh Bromby to drive the development of the club's youth system in its new form.

The appointment comes after a painstaking search following David Moss' departure back in October after only five months in the role.

Born in Waiblingen in southwestern Germany, Rebbe eventually moved with his family to northern Germany.

His first job in professional football followed in 2004, when he moved to SV Werder Bremen where he held various positions.

In addition, he worked on football operations for FIFA at the 2006 World Cup and for UEFA at the 2008 European Championship.

Olaf followed Managing Director Klaus Allofs to VfL Wolfsburg in 2012, working as Head of Sport before being appointed the Bundesliga’s second youngest Sporting Director at the end of 2016.

Media reports have also previously linked him to a move to England last year with Tottenham Hotspur to take up a similar role at White Hart Lane.