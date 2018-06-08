Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have pulled off a transfer coup with the permanent capture of Terence Kongolo from French giants AS Monaco.

Although the exact fee is undisclosed, it is believed to be more than the £11.4m paid to fellow French outfit Montpellier for the services of forward Steve Mounie last summer.

Kongolo joins the club on a four-year contract and was unveiled while wearing the eagerly-anticipated 2018/19 Umbro home kit which is expected to be available to pre-order soon.

The 24-year-old became an instant hit with Town fans after arriving at the John Smith's Stadium during the January transfer window, going on to make 17 appearances in all competitions for David Wagner 's side.

A key part of Town's successful Premier League survival bid, the Dutchman quickly became renowned for his combative displays and flexibility to play either as a central defender or left-back.

His impressive performances earned a recall to the Netherlands senior side, for who he has recently earned his fourth cap.

On the transfer, Huddersfield Town Head Coach David Wagner said: “I’m so happy that we’ve brought Terence back as a permanent Huddersfield Town player ahead of the 2018/19 Premier League season. His signing is a big statement for this club.

“We knew he was a top, top player when we brought him in on loan in January; you don’t play for the Netherlands in a World Cup and win the Dutch league with Feyenoord otherwise.

“However, his performances in our shirt exceeded our expectations.

“Terence gives us a fantastic option at centre back and at left back and the way that he defends on the front foot is perfect for our style.

“He is also at the start of his career as a 24-year-old and it’s exciting for us to think he can still get better and better from the high level he’s already at.

“We also know what a top, top character he is. He is a perfect fit for our changing room, as everyone has seen he has ‘Terrier Spirit’ in his DNA. This is exactly what we need in the players that we bring to this Club.

“I also know how popular he is with our supporters, so I’m sure this is a great day for them all ahead of the World Cup too!”