Huddersfield Town are interested in Schalke 04 attacking midfielder Donis Avdijaj, according to reports.

The Daily Mail claim Town, who clinched a second season in the Premier League last week, are battling fellow English top-flight sides Everton and Newcastle United for the Kosovo international's signature.

And, with current club Schalke reportedly prepared to sell the 21-year-old for just £2.5m with his contract expiring in a year, Advijaj is well within Town's budget.

The Osnabruck-born midfielder had been linked to the likes of Liverpool, Juventus and Inter Milan as a teenager and was seen as the next star off the Schalke conveyor belt, following Mesut Ozil, Julian Draxler and Max Meyer out of Die Königsblauen's academy.

But he has failed to break into the Schalke first team over the past few seasons, having to settle with loan spells at Austrian side Sturm Graz and Roda JC in the Netherlands.

The forward has made 12 appearances for the Bundesliga side's first team since his debut season in 2014 - the same year they built a £41m release clause into his contract.

Avdijaj has been handed two caps for the Kosovo international side, having represented Germany at Under 16, 17 and 19 levels.