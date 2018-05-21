The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town have been linked with a move for Liverpool starlet Harry Wilson.

Birmingham Live claim the Terriers are keen on the 21-year-old, but face competition for his signature from play-off final side Aston Villa, local rivals Leeds United and Scottish power Rangers.

The Welsh winger spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull City, impressing for the Tigers by bagging seven goals in 14 appearances.

And Jurgen Klopp is reportedly ready to send Wilson out on loan for a second time, with the youngster likely to take a step up from the KCOM Stadium side next season.

Town, Villa and Leeds are credited with interest in the three-time Wales international, but Rangers may be best positioned to secure the youngster's services, with Liverpool legend and former academy coach Steven Gerrard now in the Ibrox hotseat.