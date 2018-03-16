Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has spoken of his delight at capturing goalkeeper Jonas Lössl on a permanent deal.

A clause has been triggered in the players’ loan agreement from Bundesliga outfit FSV Mainz 05 with the 29-year-old Dane, who started out with FC Midtjylland, joining the Terriers on a full-time basis on July 1 for an undisclosed fee.

On the announcement, David Wagner said: “It was always something we wanted to do if he delivered what we thought he could.

“He has performed well and made some very important saves, helping us collect the points we have and be in the position we are in.

“Hopefully he will help us for the rest of the season and in the future to reach our targets.

“It’s important for any football club to have consistency and stability in order to be successful and this is what this deal brings.”

The German head coach also paid tribute to the Dane’s strength of character, putting a poor spell with Mainz behind him to become a Town ever-present and keep an eighth clean sheet of the season in last Saturday’s 0-0 draw at home to Swansea City.

“After what he had shown with Mainz, people may have thought it would have been wrong to bring him here,” added Wagner.

“But I have followed him for years in Denmark, France (where he played with Guingamp) and Germany and he deserves credit for how he has been able to leave his Mainz experience behind him.

“He has made the step over from the Bundesliga to the Premier League very well and has performed well from day one.”

“He’s been a huge part of our season so far, on and off the pitch, and there’s is still plenty of space for him to improve.

After the deal was confirmed, Lössl added on Twitter: “I am very, very proud to be a permanent Huddersfield Town player. It was my dream when I came here.”