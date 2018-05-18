Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have released final confirmation of their retained list for the 2018/19 season with Rob Green set to leave the John Smith's Stadium.

As previously reported, Dean Whitehead is retiring to move into a coach role whilst the club has taken up its option to extend striker Jordy Hiwula's contract into next season.

It means former England international goalkeeper Green is the only senior player departing, with the rest of David Wagner's first-team still under contract.

Elsewhere, eight players from the existing Under-23 and Under-18 age groups have been offered new deals for the forthcoming season, while five players will depart - Dylan Cogill, Cameron Taylor, Jack Boyle, Denilson Carvalho and Luca Colville.

Town have also activated their clause to extend 20-year-old striker Rekeil Pyke’s contract into the 2018/19 campaign, whilst defenders Romoney Crichlow-Noble and Rarmani Edmonds-Green have been offered new professional contracts.

Several Academy players have also been offered a third year to their existing scholarships that will cover the 2018/19 season - Oran Thompson, Sam Gibson, Isaac Marriott, Olly Dyson and George Danaher.

A full breakdown of all those retained and the changes to their current contracts are below.

Contract extended (club option taken): Jordy Hiwula, Rekeil Pyke

New professional contracts offered: Romoney Crichlow-Noble, Rarmani Edmonds-Green

Third year scholarships offered: George Danaher, Olly Dyson, Sam Gibson, Isaac Marriott, Oran Thompson

Released: Rob Green, Jack Boyle, Denilson Carvalho, Dylan Cogill, Luca Colville, Cameron Taylor