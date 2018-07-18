The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town left back Tareiq Holmes-Dennis has been linked with a move to Bristol Rovers.

HITC claim the 22-year-old is down the pecking order at Town and that head coach David Wagner is willing to listen to offers for the former Charlton Athletic man.

The Bristol Post also claim that manager Darrell Clarke is on the lookout for a defender, with Holmes-Dennis reportedly fitting the bill.

The boss also admitted to the paper yesterday that the Gas were close to a signing after their pre-season draw with Yeovil Town.

He said: "We're hoping to get one across the line before the end of the week.

"He could be in during the next day or so. That will be important."

Holmes-Dennis was sent on loan to Portsmouth last season, but had his campaign cut short after just 39 minutes with an injury to his thigh, which ruled him out for the season.

In one season with the Town first team, the youngster made 15 appearances and helped the Terriers achieve promotion to the Premier League .