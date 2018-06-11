The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town are reportedly keen on signing Liverpool forward Harry Wilson this summer.

The Daily Mirror claim Town and Premier League new boys Fulham are both chasing the 21-year-old, who impressed while on loan at Hull City last season.

Wilson netted seven goals in 13 league appearances for the Tigers, helping the East Yorkshire side in their battle against relegation last term.

The youngster was handed a long-term contract at Anfield before heading to the KCOM Stadium on loan in January, and the report suggests the Reds would prefer to loan out the Welshman again rather then sell him this summer.

But with Town and Fulham reportedly ready to spend up to £7m on the forward, it is claimed that Liverpool's resolve may be tested this summer.

Wilson is the youngest player to ever represent Wales, making his debut at the age of 16 years and 207 days, but has only played one match for Liverpool in the 2017 FA Cup.