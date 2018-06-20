The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town 's newest signing Juninho Bacuna is excited to live his dream of playing Premier League football and believes he will suit the Terriers' gegenpressing system.

Town signed the 20-year-old from FC Groningen earlier today, with the Dutchman putting pen to paper on a three-year deal at the John Smith's Stadium .

The Dutch Under 21 international has become the fourth incoming player for Town this season, joining Ben Hamer, fellow countryman Terence Kongolo and Ramadan Sobhi in the Terriers' ranks.

On signing for David Wagner 's side, Bacuna told HTTV : "I was excited because Huddersfield is a nice club and they play in the Premier League.

"My dream was always to be in the Premier League and I think Huddersfield was a good step for me."

He added: "The Premier League is one of the biggest competitions in the world.

"For me, the Premier League is something that is for me. The style and everything.

"It has been my dream always to play in the Premier League."

When asked what he would bring to the Terriers, Bacuna said: "I'm a player that works hard and wants to give everything.

"I am a player who never wants to lose.

"I am also a more attacking player who wants to get forwards and score and give assists to help the team."

And the midfielder believes he will slot in well to the Town side, having played in a similar system at Groningen.

He said: "It's a little bit similar to how we play at Groningen so I know a little bit about it.

"I saw some clips and it's good for me to be here because I like to give pressure and attack and also to defend as a team.

"I think it's good for me."