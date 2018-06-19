The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town have been linked with a £13m bid for Club Brugge forward Anthony Limbombe.

Sun journalist Alan Nixon claims the Terriers are edging closer to a deal for the forward, with the Belgian on Town's radar for some time.

Limbombe is also reportedly interesting Newcastle United and Southampton this summer, along with Bundesliga outfits Schalke 04 and RB Leipzig and Ligue 1 side Olympique Marseille.

Het Laatste Nieuws claim the forward prefers a switch to Germany, but the Premier League is a viable option.

And that option has grown with Town reportedly making a £13m for Limbombe.

HLN also claim that offer is around the right pricetag for Club Brugge, but with Newcastle and Southampton supposedly readying bids, no decision will be made too soon.

Limbombe netted six times in 39 appearances for the Jupiler League champions last season.