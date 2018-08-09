The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have been linked with a loan move for Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts.

The Daily Mail claim the Terriers are looking in to taking Roberts on loan for the 2018/19 Premier League campaign, with the City starlet likely to leave the Etihad Stadium ahead of today's 5pm summer transfer window deadline.

The 21-year-old forward has starred for Celtic over the past two-and-a-half years, netting 18 goals in 79 appearances for the Scottish champions.

In that time, the former Fulham man has won three Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish League Cups and two Scottish Cups, as well as being selected as the divisions player of the month in April, 2016.

The youngster has also represented England at Under 16 to Under 20 level, winning the 2014 European Under 17 Championship with the Young Lions.