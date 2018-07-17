The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town have been linked with a move for AS Monaco striker Adama Diakhaby.

Footmercato claim the Terriers are keen on the 22-year-old forward, with a £5m deal being touted by the outlet.

The France Under 21 international joined Monaco last summer for £9m, but has not recaptured the form shown at Stade Rennais a season earlier.

Diakhaby netted four goals in 27 appearances for the Red and Blacks in 2016/17, but converted just three chances for the 2017 league champions last season before his campaign was cut short with a red card against Amiens in late April.

The Frenchman can play both as a striker and on the wing and has four years left on his Stade Louis II deal.

Diakhaby briefly played alongside Terence Kongolo for Monaco early last season.