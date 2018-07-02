The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town are being linked with a move for Hertha Berlin defender Marvin Plattenhardt.

Kicker claim the Terriers are interested in the full back, while Everton and AFC Bournemouth are also keen on the 26-year-old.

The report suggests Hertha would consider offers of more than 20 million euros for the left back, who has been capped seven times by the national side.

Plattenhardt, who is contracted in the capital until 2023, was part of the Germany squad that finished bottom of their group at the 2018 World Cup , which was the first time the Germans had failed to reach the knockout stages since 1930.

The defender made one appearance at the tournament, playing 79 minutes against Mexico - a game the World champions lost 1-0.

The Times claim Toni Kroos avoided passing to Plattenhardt in that match because he "did not trust" the Hertha Berlin man.

Plattenhardt is the second German international full back for Town to be linked with this summer, with Borussia Dortmund's Erik Durm also reportedly on Town's radar.