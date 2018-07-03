Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town could be set to hijack a deal for former Chelsea winger Gaël Kakuta, according to media reports in France.

The 27-year-old spent last season on loan at French outfit Amiens SC from Hebei China Fortune with the Ligue 1 side interested in making the move permanent this summer.

But despite both parties reportedly agreeing a deal worth between €3m and €4m, media outlet L’Équipe claim the player is struggling to agree personal terms.

And the report goes on to say it could open the door for the Terriers to swoop ahead of their second successive Premier League campaign.

It is also believed Spanish outfit Léganes are closely monitoring the situation and could be set to make an offer themselves.

Born in Lille, Kakuta was a youth product of Lens, moving to Chelsea in 2007 but only featuring 16 times over a six year spell with the London club.

Kakuta is also an international team-mate of Elias Kachunga, having switched allegiances from France to the DR Congo last year.

