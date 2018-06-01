The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town are set to enter the race for Hannover 96 striker Niclas Fullkrug, according to the latest media reports from Germany.

Sportbuzzer claim the Terriers have joined Leicester City , Newcastle United , West Ham United and Watford as well as newly-promoted sides Wolverhampton Wanderers and Cardiff City in trying to secure the 25-year-old's services.

The forward has enjoyed a productive campaign for the Bundesliga side, scoring 15 goals in 35 appearances to make him the joint-fourth most prolific player in the German top flight.

With an average of a goal every two games, Fullkrug could provide much needed firepower for David Wagner 's side who managed only 28 goals during last season's Premier League campaign.

The media outlet claim a bid of just over £13m has already been tabled by one interested party with the player contracted until 2020 with no release clause.

It means Hannover hold all the aces in terms of negotiating the potential sale of a player who was considered to have an outside chance of making Germany's World Cup squad.

