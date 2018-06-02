The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town have made enquiries about the availability of Lille's attacking midfielder Yassine Benzia, according to to the latest media reports from France.

L'Equipe claim the Terriers could be lining up a bid for the 23-year-old who has seen his career stall over the past few years.

At one time considered the next big thing in French Football, Benzia made his debut for Lyon during the 2011-12 campaign at the tender age of 17.

A move to Ligue 1 rivals Lille followed with the player signing a four-year-deal at the club for a fee of around €1m.

However, despite still only being 23-years-old, the Algerian international has struggled to make an impact at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy with Russian side FK Krasnodar also rumoured to be interested.

Able to also play as a striker, a move to the Premier League would see Benzia follow in the footsteps of fellow Algerians Islam Slimani and Riyad Mahrez at Leicester City.