Huddersfield Town have been linked with a move for Troyes left-back Charles Traore, according to the latest media reports from France.

L'Equipe, who also suggested the club were set to swoop for Lille youngster Yassine Benzia , claim the Terriers are battling West Bromwich Albion and Italian outfit Chievo Verona for the player's services.

The 26-year-old featured in 34 of Troyes' 38 Ligue 1 games last term but could not help the side avoid relegation to the French second tier.

And the relegation is likely to spark a mass exodus at the club with Traore heading the list of expected departures from the Stade de l'Aube.

The report goes on to say the player broke into the Troyes set-up after spending time in the youth ranks at Nantes and is believed to be contracted at the club until 2020.

And despite being born in France, the player has opted to play international football for Mali where he so far has three caps for the country.