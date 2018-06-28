Huddersfield Town are being linked with a summer move for Algerian winger Saïd Benrahma, according to media reports from France.
RMS Sport claim the 22-year-old Nice player is being courted by the Terriers as well as SkyBet Championship outfit Brentford and La Liga side Leganes.
The youngster has just spent a season on loan at French Ligue 2 team LB Chateauroux, where he scored nine goals in 31 appearances for the club.
Born in Algeria, Benrahma started his career in the country of his birth with NRB Bethioua, a lower league team in North Africa.
A move to Nice in 2013 soon followed but despite being capped once for his country, he has struggled to establish himself as a first-team player at the club.
Benrahma has previously enjoyed loan spells at Gazalec Ajaccio and Angers and can play either down the right side of midfield, or even as a striker and has 12 months remaining on his current Nice contract.
