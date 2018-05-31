The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town could be set to make a shock move for Stoke City star Xherdan Shaqiri, according to The Guardian's transfer round-up .

The Swiss international is reportedly looking for a summer move after the Potters were relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a number of English clubs including Everton, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Southampton and West Ham United.

There is also interest from abroad including Turkish outfit Galatasaray and Italian giants Roma with the player apparently wanting his future sorted before Switzerland kick-off their World Cup campaign on June 17 against Brazil.

Shaqiri has made 92 appearances for Stoke since his 2015 move from Inter Milan, scoring 15 goals and registering 15 assists while being one of the few bright spots in a generally torrid season for the club.

