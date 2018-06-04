Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have been linked with a move for AC Milan's Andre Silva, according to the latest press reports from Italy.

The Portugeuse player, deemed a natural successor to Cristiano Ronaldo in the international set-up, has been mooted for a move to the Premier League this summer with Wolverhampton Wanderers also reportedly interested.

However, Sky Sports now suggest the Terriers have entered the race to sign the exciting 22-year-old as the Italian giants look to balance their books to comply with FIFA Financial Fair Play rules.

Silva is understood to be open to the idea of a move away from the San Siro having struggled to hold down a regular starting role last season - making only seven starts in Serie A.

Journalist Alessandro Sugoni, speaking to Sky Sport 24, said: “It remains the first thought in the minds of the managers, who have to think of a plan A or B according to the UEFA decision without being caught unprepared.

“The last strong contact from England was for Andre Silva: Huddersfield is one of the teams interested in Portuguese, not the only one, and we’ll see if and how things will materialise.

“Andre Silva with the shirt of Portugal has always done well, more than with the Milan shirt, and the tournament in Russia can reassess him.

“Milan has no intention of selling off its players. Milan thought of selling two strikers, namely the Portuguese and Kalinic, and to sign a top striker.”

Having joined the Rossoneri from Porto last summer for £34m, it is thought a fee of around £27m could be enough to land the player - which could be a stumbling block for any potential Town bid.

