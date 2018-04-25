The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town have been linked with a summer move for Club Brugge and Belgium international winger Anthony Limbombe, according to latest press reports.

Belgian daily paper Het Laatste Nieuws (HLN), claim the Terriers are interested alongside Premier League rivals Southampton.

A product of the Genk academy, the 23-year-old joined Brugge from Dutch club NEC Nijmegen in 2016 and has been a key part of their squad over the past two seasons.

His performances have also led to him receiving full international honours for Roberto Martinez's Red Devils last month in a 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia.

And although contracted at the club until 2021, the report goes on to say Limbombe is looking to leave at the end of the season for greener pastures.

However, a number of French and German clubs also appear to be circling with HLN suggesting the player may not be keen on joining a team at the wrong end of the Premier League table.

Limbombe cost Club Brugge around €2m and is now reportedly priced at around the €12-15m.