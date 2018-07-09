Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Liverpool winger Harry Wilson is aiming for a first-team chance with the Reds despite being linked with a loan move to Huddersfield Town amongst other teams.

The 21-year-old impressed in his half-season on loan at Hull City last season, netting seven times in 13 Championship appearances for the Tigers.

That has led to reports of a host of clubs chasing the Wales international's signature, with Birmingham Live linking Town, Aston Villa , Leeds United and Rangers with a move for the young forward.

But the youngster is keen to prove he has what it takes to force his way into the first-team picture at Anfield, with the Liverpool Echo claiming Wilson will sign a fresh deal with Jurgen Klopp 's Reds before discussing his future with the hierarchy.

He told the Echo: “The dream of mine is to play regularly for Liverpool's first team.

“At the moment I am getting the chance to train at Melwood and get minutes in the friendlies and my aim is to impress the manager and stay here. If that's not possible then we will weigh up the options and go from there.

“If you are in his training squad then he's given you the chance to impress him. I have to make sure I use that chance. Over the coming weeks I am sure we'll sit down and see what the plans are.

“I am concentrating on doing well every day in training and hoping that first team opportunities will come.”

Wilson has already impressed in pre-season, despite Liverpool playing their first friendly fixture over the weekend.

The Merseyside club beat Chester City 7-0 at the Deva Stadium, with Wilson bagging a first-half brace to send the Reds on their way to an opening victory of the summer.

James Milner, Ryan Kent and Danny Ings all scored for Liverpool, while Daniel Sturridge also hit a double to ease the Premier League outfit to victory.