Huddersfield Town have been linked with a move for World Cup -winning defender Erik Durm.

Bild claim the Borussia Dortmund full back will "probably" leave the Westfalenstadion this summer after five years at the club, and Town are said to be "hot" on the defender.

David Wagner previously worked with Durm when he was in charge of the Bundesliga club's second team and is said to be leading the chase for the 2014 World Cup winner.

The German outlet claim Durm is "standing before" a move to Town, with the clubs just needing to agree a transfer fee.

The 26-year-old has won the World Cup and the DFB Pokal in his career, but was sidelined with injury for all of last season.

In five years with the eight-time Bundesliga champions the Germany international has made 64 first-team appearances, scoring twice.

Durm has one year left on his Dortmund contract.